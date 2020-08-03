7 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Monday

Public health officials identified seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Monday, the province said on Twitter.
This comes after an 18-case spike Sunday.
The new numbers bring the province’s total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable cases to 442.
The province released no other details on the seven latest cases — instead, the province said, it will release more information Tuesday, following the long weekend.
As of Friday, six people were in hospital with COVID-19 complications in Manitoba. Five are in intensive care.
The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at eight. A total of 337 people have recovered.
