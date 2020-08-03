7 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Public health officials identified seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Monday, the province said on Twitter.

This comes after an 18-case spike Sunday.

Public health officials advise 7 new cases of #Covid19MB have been identified as of 9:30 a.m. today. The total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba is 442. The online data will be updated on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. https://t.co/QHUWf1HR4d pic.twitter.com/UFznUBW6xV — Manitoba Government (@MBGov) August 3, 2020

The new numbers bring the province’s total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable cases to 442.

The province released no other details on the seven latest cases — instead, the province said, it will release more information Tuesday, following the long weekend.

As of Friday, six people were in hospital with COVID-19 complications in Manitoba. Five are in intensive care.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at eight. A total of 337 people have recovered.