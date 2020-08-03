Menu

Health

7 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Monday

By Erik Pindera Global News
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer.

Public health officials identified seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Monday, the province said on Twitter.

This comes after an 18-case spike Sunday.

The new numbers bring the province’s total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable cases to 442.

The province released no other details on the seven latest cases — instead, the province said, it will release more information Tuesday, following the long weekend.

Read more: Manitoba records 18 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

As of Friday, six people were in hospital with COVID-19 complications in Manitoba. Five are in intensive care.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at eight. A total of 337 people have recovered.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescoronavirus in manitoba
