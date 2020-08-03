8 new coronavirus cases in Elgin-Oxford, cases surge in Huron-Perth Low German-speaking community

Send this page to someone via email

Three new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with one new recovery, were reported in London-Middlesex Monday to cap off the Civic Holiday weekend.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says two of the three new cases are from the city of London, and one is from Strathroy-Caradoc.

One of the cases involves an employee at a long-term care home.

The newest cases bring the region’s total COVID-19 case count to 679, of whom 588 have recovered.

Fifty-seven people have died. The most recent death was on June 12.

There are now at least 34 active cases in the region, according to health unit numbers.

At least 627 cases have been reported in London, while 26 have been in Strathroy-Caradoc.

Elsewhere, 12 have been reported in Middlesex Centre, six each in North Middlesex and Thames Centre, and one each in Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex.

London and Middlesex has seen 133.8 cases per 100,000 people as of Monday.

An outbreak at Victoria Hospital’s child and adolescent mental health unit (B8-200) remains active. It was declared on July 24 after a staff member tested positive.

It’s among at least 27 outbreaks that have been declared in the region. At least 21 of those have been at local long-term care and retirement homes, resulting in at least 185 cases and 35 deaths.

People 80 and above are the second-largest age group of cases in the region, making up 16 per cent of all cases.

The largest involves people in their 20s, who account for 21 per cent of cases.

Women make up nearly 59 per cent of all cases in London and Middlesex.

Health-care workers make up 155 of the region’s total case tally.

The number of COVID-19 inpatients at London Health Sciences Centre remains stable at five or fewer — the hospital isn’t issuing a tally unless it rises above that number.

No COVID-19 patients were in the care of St. Joseph’s Health Care London as of Monday. That tally has been unchanged for more than a month.

At least 114 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19, including 32 who needed to be admitted to intensive care.

Both of London’s COVID-19 assessment centres are operating regular hours on Monday despite it being a holiday.

Ontario

An update was not provided on Monday due to it being a holiday.

On Sunday, Ontario reported 116 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 39,449.

One new death was also announced, bringing the death toll to 2,778.

A total of 35,359 cases were considered resolved, an increase of 122.

Twenty-seven of 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases.

Elgin and Oxford

Eight new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) Monday.

This comes one day after nine new cases were reported.

SWPH has reported at least one new case every day for the last 17 days in a row.

Two more recoveries were also announced Monday.

This brings the total number of cases to 166 with 91 recoveries and five deaths.

At least 69 cases remain active in the region, at least 35 of them are in Aylmer, and at least 14 cases are in Bayham.

Elsewhere, eight active cases are in Tillsonburg, six in Norwich, two in St. Thomas, and one in Dutton/Dunwich.

Fifty-six per cent of the region’s cases are women, according to the health unit.

People in their 50s make up the largest age group of cases with 36 cases or 22.8 per cent.

SWPH has received 16,691 tests to date, with 416 pending results.

At least one per cent of tests are coming back positive.

Huron and Perth

Officials with Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) reported four new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 72.

At least 68 cases are considered resolved and the death toll has remained at five since late April.

Officials say five of the most recent cases are in Perth East and linked to the same extended community of Low German-speaking communities in southwestern Ontario, which is currently experiencing a surge of COVID-19 cases.

“All cases in Perth East are self-isolating and contract tracing is being done with the support of the leadership of the local Low German-speaking community,” a statement issued on Sunday stated.

The health unit also announced an outbreak has been declared over at Knollcrest Lodge in Perth East after a staff member tested positive.

Officials say an investigation showed no evidence of transmission and the “previous positive result in the asymptomatic health care worker was deemed to be either a prior infection or a false positive.”

“There is no evidence of current infection in that person,” the statement added.

The outbreak was the first active one in the region in about two months.

A total of 16 cases were reported in Huron County, 21 in Perth County, five in St. Marys where one person died, and 26 in Stratford where four people died.

Women account for 61 per cent of all cases in the region, the health unit says.

People in their 60s make up the largest age group of cases with 20, or 27.7 per cent, followed by people in their 50s with 13, or 18 per cent.

At least 28 cases have involved health-care workers, according to the health unit.

At least 11,707 people had been tested as of Sunday.

Sarnia and Lambton

Zero new COVID-19 cases were reported by officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) on Monday.

One new recovery was announced.

This keeps the total number of cases in the region at 318, of which 268 have now recovered.

The death toll sits at 25. There are at least 26 known active cases of the virus in Lambton.

One new case was reported the day before, and 15 were reported on Saturday.

According to LPH, the 15 new cases were linked to a few of the same families, “mainly in a rural community, but with connections to family members in urban communities,” LPH stated.

There are currently no active outbreaks in the region. Nine have been declared overall, linked to 105 cases and 16 deaths. Of those, 94 cases and all 16 deaths were linked to outbreaks at Landmark Village and Vision Nursing Home.

Thirty-six per cent of cases are linked to outbreaks, while 39 per cent are due to close contact with a confirmed case. Twenty-three per cent have an unknown source of exposure.

By age, people 80 and above make up nearly a quarter of all cases. People in their 50s account for 16 per cent of cases, while people in their 20s make up 13 per cent of cases.

There were no COVID-19 patients in hospital in Sarnia as of Monday, Bluewater Health reported. Fourteen patients were awaiting test results, one more than the day before. The last time the hospital saw a COVID-19 patient was on June 14.

At least 17,445 test results had been received as of late Sunday. The region’s test positivity remains at 1.8 per cent.

— With files from Global News’ Matthew Trevithick