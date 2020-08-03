New building at Verdun Hospital will add 36 beds as early as next year

Send this page to someone via email

The construction of a new building at the Verdun Hospital will add 36 new beds as early as next year.

Set to be completed in early 2021, the $32-million project will allow the hospital to prepare for a possible second wave of COVID-19.

The new building will consist of two floors. The first floor will be dedicated to the hematology-oncology department, and the second floor will have 36 individual rooms, all with their own washrooms.

The government says moving the department to a new building will free up beds in the hospital. It adds that it will also help reduce the occupancy rate of emergency stretchers.

