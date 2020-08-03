Menu

Canada

New building at Verdun Hospital will add 36 beds as early as next year

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted August 3, 2020 11:21 am
This file photo shows the outside of the Verdun Hospital. A new addition to the hospital will add 36 beds to the facility. Aug. 3, 2020.
This file photo shows the outside of the Verdun Hospital. A new addition to the hospital will add 36 beds to the facility. Aug. 3, 2020. Global News

The construction of a new building at the Verdun Hospital will add 36 new beds as early as next year.

READ MORE: Montreal families worried about loved ones at Verdun General Hospital following outbreak

Set to be completed in early 2021, the $32-million project will allow the hospital to prepare for a possible second wave of COVID-19.

The new building will consist of two floors. The first floor will be dedicated to the hematology-oncology department, and the second floor will have 36 individual rooms, all with their own washrooms.

READ MORE: Family criticizes Verdun long-term care facility over measures to contain COVID-19 outbreak

The government says moving the department to a new building will free up beds in the hospital. It adds that it will also help reduce the occupancy rate of emergency stretchers.

