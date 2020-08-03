Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Three Steinbach businesses closed due to potential COVID-19 exposure

By Skylar Peters Global News
The Smitty's location in Steinbach, Man. The restaurant is now closed after a team member there tested positive for COVID-19.
The Smitty's location in Steinbach, Man. The restaurant is now closed after a team member there tested positive for COVID-19. Google Maps

A trio of businesses in a southern Manitoba city have closed their doors because of potential exposure to COVID-19.

The Smitty’s in Steinbach says on Aug. 1 it was made aware of one of its team members testing positive for the virus, though they weren’t showing symptoms at the time.

Read more: Manitoba records 18 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

That person hasn’t been in the building since Monday, July 27.

The management has closed the restaurant while it undergoes a deep cleaning and the rest of the staff gets tested.

The hometown branch of the Steinbach Credit Union says like Smitty’s, they were notified on Saturday that one of its employees tested positive for the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

That employee has also not been at work since July 27.

Trending Stories

Read more: COVID 19 Alert app faces accessibility criticism for older Canadians, marginalized groups

The credit union says all employees who were exposed to that employee are at home self-isolating and monitoring for symptoms.

The branch will be open on Tuesday for regular business, after undergoing a thorough cleaning over the weekend.

The Boston Pizza in Steinbach is also closed until at least Tuesday, Aug. 4, according to the company’s website.

Global News has reached out to Boston Pizza for comment but has not yet received a response.

Read more: Canada reports 4 new deaths, 267 more coronavirus cases

It comes after Manitoba saw its biggest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases in nearly five months on Sunday, with 18 new cases being identified.

As of Friday, the active case total was 70, with six people in hospital, five of whom were in intensive care.

Manitoba’s total positive and probable positive case count was 435 as of Sunday morning.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 newsManitobaSteinbachCovid-19 ManitobaCOVID-19 ExposureBoston Pizza SteinbachSmitty's SteinbachSteinbach Credit Union
Flyers
More weekly flyers