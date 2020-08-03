Three Steinbach businesses closed due to potential COVID-19 exposure

Send this page to someone via email

A trio of businesses in a southern Manitoba city have closed their doors because of potential exposure to COVID-19.

The Smitty’s in Steinbach says on Aug. 1 it was made aware of one of its team members testing positive for the virus, though they weren’t showing symptoms at the time.

That person hasn’t been in the building since Monday, July 27.

The management has closed the restaurant while it undergoes a deep cleaning and the rest of the staff gets tested.

The hometown branch of the Steinbach Credit Union says like Smitty’s, they were notified on Saturday that one of its employees tested positive for the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

That employee has also not been at work since July 27.

The credit union says all employees who were exposed to that employee are at home self-isolating and monitoring for symptoms.

The branch will be open on Tuesday for regular business, after undergoing a thorough cleaning over the weekend.

The Boston Pizza in Steinbach is also closed until at least Tuesday, Aug. 4, according to the company’s website.

Global News has reached out to Boston Pizza for comment but has not yet received a response.

It comes after Manitoba saw its biggest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases in nearly five months on Sunday, with 18 new cases being identified.

As of Friday, the active case total was 70, with six people in hospital, five of whom were in intensive care.

Manitoba’s total positive and probable positive case count was 435 as of Sunday morning.

Story continues below advertisement