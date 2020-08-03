‘It gets a bit more personal’: 6 Steinbach businesses closed over COVID-19 concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Six businesses in Steinbach, Man., have been closed after employees at three companies tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Smitty’s in Steinbach says on Aug. 1 it was made aware of one of its team members testing positive for the virus, though they weren’t showing symptoms at the time.

Read more: Manitoba records 18 new COVID-19 cases Sunday "She's a server under 25 years of age, and is a part-time worker of three to four shifts per week," says Jim Weidinger of Smitty's Canada. "A family member [of the staff member] displayed symptoms earlier this week and went to be tested.""At that time, following our protocols, the team member went into self-isolation until that family member's results were confirmed."

Weidinger says the server hasn’t been in the building since Monday, July 27.

The management has closed the restaurant while it undergoes a deep cleaning and the rest of the staff gets tested.

“Our team has been directed to be tested immediately and we have arranged for a professional deep clean and disinfection this coming Tuesday. We will not open our doors until we have completely cleared the restaurant and our team have all been cleared” – Jim Weidinger, president, Smitty’s Canada Tweet This

The hometown branch of the Steinbach Credit Union says, like Smitty’s, they were notified on Saturday that one of its employees tested positive for the virus.

That employee has also not been at work since July 27.

The credit union says all employees who were exposed to that employee are at home self-isolating and monitoring for symptoms.

The branch will be open on Tuesday for regular business, after undergoing a thorough cleaning over the weekend.

The Boston Pizza in Steinbach is also closed until at least Tuesday, Aug. 4, according to the company’s website.

A representative from Boston Pizza International tells Global News that location has seen a positive case among its staff.

“Our primary concern is the safety of BP guests and staff. We therefore immediately closed the restaurant for a complete and thorough cleaning, and contacted the public health authorities and are following their direction.” Tweet This

Read more: Canada reports 4 new deaths, 267 more coronavirus cases Global News has also confirmed the Canadian Tire store in the city is closed on Monday.The positive cases have prompted at least two other businesses, Bigg Smoak BBQ and Sawney Beans Pub, to close for cleaning despite having no instances of the virus among their staff.

The full weight of the pandemic has hit home for Steinbach native DJ Reimer.

“It gets a little bit more personal. Now you say ‘oh, maybe I know this person, maybe I’ve been in contact with them,’ whereas before you see it’s in Brandon, it’s in Winnipeg, this is sad.”

“Everyone is kind of on edge, but I feel like everyone is still taking their precautions.” Tweet This

Reimer spoke to 680 CJOB on the way to work on Monday – and says he’s not concerned for his safety or that of any of his customers, as he believes all the businesses that remain open have the right measures in place.

The temporary closures come after Manitoba saw its biggest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases in nearly five months on Sunday, with 18 new cases being identified.

As of Friday, the active case total was 70, with six people in hospital, five of whom were in intensive care.

Manitoba’s total positive and probable positive case count was 435 as of Sunday morning.