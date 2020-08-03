‘It gets a bit more personal’: 6 Steinbach businesses closed over COVID-19 concerns

“Our team has been directed to be tested immediately and we have arranged for a professional deep clean and disinfection this coming Tuesday. We will not open our doors until we have completely cleared the restaurant and our team have all been cleared” – Jim Weidinger, president, Smitty’s Canada
“Our primary concern is the safety of BP guests and staff. We therefore immediately closed the restaurant for a complete and thorough cleaning, and contacted the public health authorities and are following their direction.”
Read more: Canada reports 4 new deaths, 267 more coronavirus casesGlobal News has also confirmed the Canadian Tire store in the city is closed on Monday.The positive cases have prompted at least two other businesses, Bigg Smoak BBQ and Sawney Beans Pub, to close for cleaning despite having no instances of the virus among their staff.
The full weight of the pandemic has hit home for Steinbach native DJ Reimer.
“It gets a little bit more personal. Now you say ‘oh, maybe I know this person, maybe I’ve been in contact with them,’ whereas before you see it’s in Brandon, it’s in Winnipeg, this is sad.”
“Everyone is kind of on edge, but I feel like everyone is still taking their precautions.”
Reimer spoke to 680 CJOB on the way to work on Monday – and says he’s not concerned for his safety or that of any of his customers, as he believes all the businesses that remain open have the right measures in place.
The temporary closures come after Manitoba saw its biggest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases in nearly five months on Sunday, with 18 new cases being identified.
As of Friday, the active case total was 70, with six people in hospital, five of whom were in intensive care.
Manitoba’s total positive and probable positive case count was 435 as of Sunday morning.
Comments