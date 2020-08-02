Menu

Another COVID-19 death reported at Good Samaritan Southgate brings fatalities to 23

By Allison Bench Global News
Good Samaritan CEO speaks as care-centre becomes Alberta’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak
(July 31) As of Friday, 22 people had died from COVID-19 at Good Samaritan Southgate, where the CEO called the situation tragic.

Another resident at Edmonton’s Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre has died related to the facility’s ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

On Sunday, the centre said the number of residents who have died due to COVID-19 has now reached 23 — one additional death since the numbers were last reported on Friday.

The outbreak at Good Samaritan is now considered the deadliest care centre outbreak in Alberta.

Read more: Good Samaritan Southgate now Alberta’s deadliest long-term care outbreak

As of Sunday, there are 43 active cases of COVID-19 in residents, as well as 24 active cases in employees.

Fifteen residents and eight employees have recovered.

Since Friday, there have been an additional 12 cases identified related to the outbreak — eight additional cases in employees, and four in residents.

Trending Stories
Family raises concerns amid COVID-19 outbreak at Edmonton care centre
Family raises concerns amid COVID-19 outbreak at Edmonton care centre

There are a total of 184 residents who live at the care centre, and 81 of them — or 44 per cent — have so far tested positive for COVID-19. Twelve per cent of the total residents at Good Samaritan have died since the outbreak began.

Read more: AHS to work with operator of Edmonton care home amid COVID-19 outbreak

Alberta Health has stepped in to help run the facility amid the outbreak, which was declared on June 13, according to the Good Samaritan Society.

–With files from Global News’ Sarah Ryan and Caley Ramsay 

CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus EdmontonEdmonton COVID-19 outbreakGood Samaritan Southgate Care Centreedmonton care centre outbreakedmonton seniors covid-19good samaritan outbreaksenior centre covid-19
