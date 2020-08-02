Man stabbed to death in Kamloops

Send this page to someone via email

A 39-year-old man was stabbed to death at a Kamloops home on Saturday morning, police said, and another man is in custody.

Kamloops RCMP responded to emergency calls at a residence on Clarke Street at 10:34 a.m. in the West End, near the downtown core.

Upon arrival, police officers found the man with stab wounds before paramedics rushed him to Royal Inland Hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Nearly four hours later, at 2 p.m., police arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the homicide. Mounties said there is no continuing threat to the public.

Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay said there are few details that can be provided at this time, but he confirmed one key element of the attack.

“The alleged suspect and victim are known to each other,” Pillay said.

The Kamloops RCMP serious crime unit is investigating.