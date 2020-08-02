Pittsburgh and Montreal meet in game 2 of Eastern Conference qualifying round

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Canadiens (31-31-9, fifth in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (40-23-6, third in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE QUALIFYING ROUND: Montreal leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins square off against the Montreal Canadiens in game two of the Eastern Conference qualifying round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Montreal has a 1-0 series lead. The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season.

The Penguins are 20-16-4 against conference opponents. Pittsburgh has converted on 19.9% of power-play opportunities, scoring 42 power-play goals.

The Canadiens are 19-21-7 in conference play. Montreal leads the Eastern Conference shooting 34.1 shots per game while averaging 2.9 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeni Malkin has 74 total points for the Penguins, 25 goals and 49 assists. Bryan Rust has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 22 goals and has 61 points. Max Domi has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .872 save percentage.

Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 3.6 assists, four penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.