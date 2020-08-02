Hamilton school board launches probe after accusation of ‘racism and oppression’

Send this page to someone via email

Allegations of racism and oppression within the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) has sparked a third-party code of conduct investigation, according to the institution’s chair and secretary of the board.

The release comes in answer to a thread of tweets from student trustee Ahona Mehdi made on Saturday as her term ended with the HWDSB.

“The HWDSB is a disgustingly racist and oppressive institution that serves the interest, success & well-being of white, straight, able-bodied, cis-gender staff & students,” Mehdi said in one post.

“I’m beyond disturbed to have attended HWDSB schools for 14 years — but I’m ready to unlearn & call them out.”

Today marks the end of my term as a 2019-2020 @HWDSB Student Trustee. No, I'm not grateful to have been in this role. In all honesty, it was the most patronizing experience of my life. I'm beyond grateful to no longer serve as the board's token for student voice & diversity. — Ahona Mehdi (@AhonaMehdi) August 1, 2020

Other accusations Mehdi made on Twitter included a claim she was shamed for not wearing a Christmas sweater to a board meeting, that a trustee insinuated Arabs/Muslims were evil, and that a trustee used the N-word in reference to Serena Williams.

In response, HWDSB chair Alex Johnstone and secretary Manny Figueiredo issued a joint statement on Saturday night saying they found Mehdi’s concerns “deeply disturbing.”

“As an educational institution, we are committed to taking action that builds a culture of equity and inclusion,” the statement said.

“We will immediately begin a third-party code of conduct investigation to understand and address all of the concerns raised.”

The release also promised anti-racism and anti-oppression training for elected officials and staff in the coming school year.

Please see a statement regarding serious concerns raised by a former student trustee. Statement from @Alex__Johnstone @mannyhwdsb pic.twitter.com/0aRmNWZs9b — HWDSB (@HWDSB) August 2, 2020

Mehdi’s comments come in the midst of HWDSB’s three-year Equity Action Plan seeking feedback for an anti-oppression framework through recognizing inequities in school systems and institutions.