South Okanagan: Osoyoos Lake now open for Sockeye salmon fishing

Feel like dropping a line and catching some fish this August long weekend?

At Osoyoos Lake in the South Okanagan, anglers are now allowed to catch two Sockeye salmon per day.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada announced the news on Friday, but noted fishing for Sockeye is permitted during daylight hours only.

Fisheries and Oceans said that on July 20, staff members met with the Okanagan Nation Alliance and the Mid-Fraser Thompson Okanagan Sport Fish Advisory Committee to discuss fishery planning for Okanagan Sockeye.

It said a collaborative fishing plan was agreed upon, and that a review of Sockeye abundance, harvest and environmental conditions in Osoyoos Lake will be conducted on Aug. 12.

For more about salmon limits in the Okanagan, click here.

Fisheries and Oceans said those wishing to fish for salmon in fresh waters, a non-tidal angling licence issued by the province is needed.

It also said single, barbless hooks are required when fishing for salmon in B.C. non-tidal waters.

For more about fishing licences, which are available to B.C. residents and non-residents, click here.

