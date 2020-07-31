Ontario government investigating racism, bullying allegations at York Region Children’s Aid Society

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government says it is investigating allegations of racism, bullying and harassment involving senior management at a Toronto-area child welfare organization.

The province says it has launched an operational review of the York Region Children’s Aid Society in light of what it describes as several “troubling” allegations.

Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues Jill Dunlop says the government wants to ensure the well-being of staff so that families and children in the region receive the best and most culturally appropriate services.

She says the province will take the necessary action once it receives the findings of the review.

A directive issued to the society says it must, within 30 days of receiving the final report from the review, submit a workplan setting out the steps it will take in response.

The document also states the society must immediately stop working with the communications firm it hired this spring.

The society did not immediately respond to request for comment.