Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Ontario government investigating racism, bullying allegations at York Region Children’s Aid Society

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2020 8:08 pm
The exterior of the York Region Children's Aid Society in Newmarket.
The exterior of the York Region Children's Aid Society in Newmarket. File / Google Streetview

The Ontario government says it is investigating allegations of racism, bullying and harassment involving senior management at a Toronto-area child welfare organization.

The province says it has launched an operational review of the York Region Children’s Aid Society in light of what it describes as several “troubling” allegations.

Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues Jill Dunlop says the government wants to ensure the well-being of staff so that families and children in the region receive the best and most culturally appropriate services.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario government scrapping birth alerts across province starting in October

She says the province will take the necessary action once it receives the findings of the review.

A directive issued to the society says it must, within 30 days of receiving the final report from the review, submit a workplan setting out the steps it will take in response.

Story continues below advertisement

The document also states the society must immediately stop working with the communications firm it hired this spring.

The society did not immediately respond to request for comment.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
RacismOntario governmentBullyingYork CASYork Children's Aid SocietyYork Region CASYork Region Children's Aid SocietyYork Region Children's Aid Society review
Flyers
More weekly flyers