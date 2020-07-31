Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Witnesses to prove Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou lied, supporting her extradition: docs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2020 4:43 pm
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou asks for extradition to be stayed, says U.S. mislead Canada
Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, have applied to a Canadian court seeking stays in the proceedings for her extradition to the United States, documents released on Thursday showed. The applications are based in part on what Wanzhou's lawyers allege was a destruction of the integrity of the judicial process by the U.S. in their intention to use Wanzhou “as a bargaining chip in a trade dispute.”

Documents from lawyers for Canada’s attorney general say a series of witnesses will prove Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou lied to HSBC bank about the company’s relationship’s with Skycom in Iran.

The documents released Friday are the government’s arguments to be used during a hearing next April and they say there’s enough to prove fraud in support of Meng’s extradition to the United States.

Read more: Meng Wanzhou lawyers argue document release won’t compromise national security

The documents say witnesses, including former employees of Huawei, FBI investigators and officials with HSBC — the bank at the centre of the allegations — will say Meng falsely said Huawei didn’t control Skycom.

Meng was arrested at Vancouver’s airport on a request from the United States over allegations both she and Huawei broke American sanctions against Iran, accusations both have denied.

Story continues below advertisement
Canada’s decision on Huawei not linked to efforts to free Kovrig, Spavor
Canada’s decision on Huawei not linked to efforts to free Kovrig, Spavor

The documents say witnesses will tell the court Meng reassured a senior HSBC executive that Skycom was a local partner of Huawei’s and that the Chinese company had divested any shares in the company in Iran.

Hours after that meeting, Huawei announced it had received a $1.5-billion loan from a group of international banks with HSBC was the principal lender.

Read more: HSBC denies reports from Chinese media that it ‘framed’ Huawei

A few days later, the unnamed witness emailed other senior HSBC personnel, “stating that ‘Everything appears to be above board,’ ‘Huawei has stated that it complies with all laws and sanctions,’ and ‘I’m pretty much reassured,'” the documents say.

Trending Stories

The HSBC risk committee responsible for the Asia-Pacific region met in Hong Kong and considered that Huawei advised HSBC that its shares in Skycom were sold in 2009 and Meng resigned her position on the board in the same year, the documents say.

Story continues below advertisement

“The evidence demonstrates that Ms. Meng deliberately made dishonest representations to HSBC in an attempt to preserve Huawei’s relationship with the bank, knowing that in so doing, HSBC would be exposed to risk of economic loss.”

Canada’s international reputation in jeopardy if Meng released
Canada’s international reputation in jeopardy if Meng released

The evidence establishes fraud and is enough to extradite Meng to the United States, the documents say.

Meng’s arrest has generated increasing friction between Canada and China. China’s arrests of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor and subsequent allegations of spying are widely seen as attempts by China to pressure Canada to release Meng.

Her lawyers have accused U.S. President Donald Trump of poisoning the extradition case against Meng with his interference and attempt to use her as a “bargaining chip” in the trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

Trump says he signed executive order to ‘hold China accountable for its oppressive actions’ against Hong Kong
Trump says he signed executive order to ‘hold China accountable for its oppressive actions’ against Hong Kong

The documents released Friday will be used during the committal hearing planned for April 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

Before that, there will be other legal arguments, including a hearing next February where Meng’s lawyers will argue that she was subject to an abuse of process during her arrest in December 2018.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
HuaweiMeng WanzhouCanada-China relationsMeng Wanzhou Extraditionhuawei meng wanzhouHSBCMeng Wanzhou extradition caseHSBC bankhsbc huaweiMeng Wanzhou newsMeng Wanzhou update
Flyers
More weekly flyers