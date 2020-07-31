Winnipeg nursing home co-workers split $5M lotto prize

Send this page to someone via email

A huge lottery win has six Winnipeg co-workers splitting a $5-million prize — the biggest lotto win in the city since June of last year.

Marie Saltel, Cheryl Norman, Karan Lajoie, Karen Roche, Tuan Anh Pham and Louise Pinel, who work together at a local nursing home, had been playing the lottery together for a decade and finally struck it rich on the July 25 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Cheryl Norman and Tuan Anh Pham. Western Canada Lottery Corporation

Saltel, who claimed the prize on the group’s behalf, said the group had been buying weekly lottery tickets for so long, it was difficult to convince her co-workers that they’d actually won.

“At first I just couldn’t believe it, so when my son came home I asked him to check the numbers as well. Then when he confirmed I phoned Cheryl and told her – and she thought I was joking,” she said.

“Then everyone I told thought I was joking — but they believe it now!”

Louise Pinel. Western Canada Lottery Corporation

Saltel said it’s been a stressful few months for the group due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the fact that they work as nursing home staff, but the win is going to make things quite a bit easier.

Karan Lajoie. Western Canada Lottery Corporation

The group plans to spend their winnings on helping their kids, doing home renovations and, for some, planning ahead to upcoming retirements.

“It’s amazing,” said Saltel. “One day things are normal, and the next day everything changes.”

