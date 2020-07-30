Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley under air quality advisory due to pollution

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 30, 2020 8:41 pm
B.C. afternoon weather forecast: July 30
WATCH: B.C. afternoon weather forecast for July 30

Eastern Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley were placed under an air quality advisory Thursday afternoon.

Read more: British Columbians can now sign up to get air quality alerts via text

The Metro Vancouver Regional District issued the advisory citing high levels of ground-level ozone.

Ground-level ozone is created when pollutants from burning fuel react with organic compounds produced by solvents in sunlight.

It is most commonly seen in the mid-afternoon and early evening during summer.

Trending Stories

Read more: Lower Mainland tries to keep cool amid first heat of COVID-19 pandemic

It can be particularly harmful to infants, the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

Metro Vancouver says the conditions are expected to persist until Friday.

Honey bees can help monitor pollution in cities
Honey bees can help monitor pollution in cities
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaMetro VancouverAir QualityAir Quality Advisorymetro vancouver air quality advisoryFraser Valley air quality advisory
Flyers
More weekly flyers