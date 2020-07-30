COVID-19: Quebec reports 122 new cases as hospitalizations increase

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 122 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in the past 24 hours.

The province has now recorded 59,131 total cases of the novel coronavirus and 5,673 deaths.

The number of hospitalizations increased by 18 for a total of 208, and 18 of those patients are in intensive care, an increase of nine from the previous day.

Public health authorities say a change in their data systems led to misreported case numbers on Wednesday.

The number of new cases Wednesday was 112 rather than the 176 reported, and there were two additional deaths as opposed to the zero deaths reported.

The province says a total of 50,886 COVID-19 cases are considered recovered.

