Canada’s top 5 temperature hot spots on Wednesday were all in B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 30, 2020 2:35 pm
The top five highest temperatures in Canada on Wednesday were all recorded in British Columbia.

The top spot was a tie with both Osoyoos and Warfield posting a high of 37.1 C. Next came Lytton with a high of 36.7 C, then Ashcroft with a high of 36.3 C, followed by Kamloops with a high of 35.6 C.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says more heat is on the way Thursday with more records expected.

The Southern Interior will see temperatures climb into the mid to upper 30s, says Madryga and with the humidity in the air, the Fraser Valley will feel as hot as 39 C in the afternoon.

Read more: Okanagan weather: Hottest air in Canada blasting region with heat

Madryga says with the southerly flow Thursday there is the potential for late-day lightning in the Southwestern Interior.

Lightning could also continue Friday while on the South Coast it will be a cooler day as marine air moves in with a chance of showers.

