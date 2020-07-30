Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

8 people sent to hospital following bus rollover north of Guelph: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 30, 2020 1:58 pm
Eight people were sent to hospital following a bus rollover on Thursday morning.
Eight people were sent to hospital following a bus rollover on Thursday morning.

Wellington County OPP say eight people were taken to hospital following a small bus rollover north of Guelph, Ont., Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Wellington Road 16, just east of Mount Forest, at around 6:30 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

OPP say it’s unclear what happened, but the bus, carrying 18 people, landed on its side in a ditch.

Eight people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals. At least three people were later airlifted by ORNGE air ambulance to a hospital in Hamilton.

The road was closed all morning for the investigation but has since been reopened.

OPP said the cause of the crash remains under investigation and any witnesses are asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

