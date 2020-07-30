Friday deadliest day of long weekends on Manitoba roadways: MPI

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is warning drivers to be extra careful Friday, noting it’s typically the deadliest day of holiday long weekends.

The Crown corporation says one person is killed and nearly 100 others injured each holiday long weekend.

Thirty-five per cent of those injuries and deaths take place on Fridays.

“There are typically heavier traffic volumes on the Friday of every long weekend as people head out to their cottage, favourite beach or campground,” Satvir Jatana, vice-president of employee and community engagement with MPI, said in a news release.

“It’s at these times in particular when all drivers must stay focused on driving to road and weather conditions, driving within the speed limit, and not driving while distracted or impaired. Seat belts also need to be worn at all times.”

MPI points out that those not wearing a seatbelt are 33 times more likely to be killed and twice as likely to be injured in a collision compared to those who are.

Speeding remains another significant factor in roadway fatalities and injuries in Manitoba. According to the public insurer, 21 people are killed and over 700 others injured by at-fault speeding drivers each year.

MPI says 77 people died on Manitoba roads in 2019; as of July 2020, its data shows there have been 33 deaths. The Crown corporation says many of the fatalities result from dangerous or high-risk behaviour.

