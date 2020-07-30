Queen’s Indigenous centre vandalized for second time this summer

Send this page to someone via email

A teepee at Queen’s University’s Four Directions Indigenous Student Centre was vandalized last Friday.

A statement from the centre’s director Kandice Baptiste posted to Instagram, said campus security discovered that the teepee behind the centre had a five-foot tear along one of its seems.

“I am tired. We are tired at 4D. I cannot find words that are eloquent or articulate enough to express our deep anger, frustration, and sadness,” Baptiste wrote.

Earlier this summer, LGBTQ2S and Indigenous flags hanging outside the centre were slashed, in what Kingston police are treating as a “deliberate” hate-motivated crime.

Those flags were erected last year as a result of racist and homophobic messages posted at a Queen’s residence a year earlier.

Kingston police have yet to respond to a request about the most recent incident.

“These ongoing acts demonstrate that 4D is being targeted, in my opinion, for our vocal and visible stance on protecting the sacredness of Indigenous and LGBTQ2S+ folks and communities. When we do this work, it comes with great responsibility and risk – it is time the Queen’s community begins to understand this risk,” Baptiste wrote in her statement.

She continued, saying that the centre is working to install security cameras, floodlights and other measures to prevent further acts of vandalism. She added that the teepee will be repaired with the assistance of the elders in the office of Indigenous initiatives.

“If the people committing these acts think that it will stop me from calling out racism, homophobia, and transphobia, and all other hateful and parasitic views in our society, then they must not know who I am and who my team is,” Baptiste wrote.

She invited anyone who felt affected by the recent acts of vandalism at the centre to contact Lisa Doxtator, cultural counsellor, or Baptiste directly, or email (4direct@queensu.ca) the centre’s general address.

“We are here for you,” Baptiste ended.

Global News has not been able to reach Baptiste for further comment.