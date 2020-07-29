Menu

Sports

Baker leads Edmonton Stingers to 88-82 win over Hamilton Honey Badgers

By Staff The Canadian Press
A closer look at the Edmonton Stingers’ Jordan Baker
WATCH ABOVE: (From 2019) With the Edmonton Stingers set to tip off their Canadian Elite Basketball League season on Friday night, Kevin Karius takes a closer look at one of their players who has already seen success playing basketball in Edmonton.

Jordan Baker had 17 points and nine rebounds as the Edmonton Stingers held on to beat the Hamilton Honey Badgers 88-82 on Wednesday in the Canadian Elite Basketball League Summer Series.

Brody Clarke had 14 points while Travis Daniels added 13 off the bench for the Stingers (2-1), who led by 16 at halftime.

READ MORE: Moon, Baker combine to lead Edmonton Stingers over Ottawa Blackjacks 

Duane Notice scored a game-high 23 points for the Honey Badgers (1-2). Cody John added 14 points.

The CEBL Summer Series is a 26-game, round-robin competition being held at the Meridian Centre and will decide the second-year league’s 2020 champion. Games are being played with no fans in attendance.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Edmonton sports Sports Basketball CEBL Canadian Elite Basketball League Edmonton Stingers Canadian Basketball Hamilton sports hamilton honey badgers CEBL Summer Series Jordan Baker
