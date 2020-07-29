Baker leads Edmonton Stingers to 88-82 win over Hamilton Honey Badgers

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Jordan Baker had 17 points and nine rebounds as the Edmonton Stingers held on to beat the Hamilton Honey Badgers 88-82 on Wednesday in the Canadian Elite Basketball League Summer Series.

Brody Clarke had 14 points while Travis Daniels added 13 off the bench for the Stingers (2-1), who led by 16 at halftime.

READ MORE: Moon, Baker combine to lead Edmonton Stingers over Ottawa Blackjacks

Duane Notice scored a game-high 23 points for the Honey Badgers (1-2). Cody John added 14 points.

The CEBL Summer Series is a 26-game, round-robin competition being held at the Meridian Centre and will decide the second-year league’s 2020 champion. Games are being played with no fans in attendance.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the Edmonton Stingers.

Story continues below advertisement