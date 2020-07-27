Moon, Baker combine to lead Edmonton Stingers over Ottawa Blackjacks

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Xavier Moon and Jordan Baker combined for 44 points in an 89-82 Edmonton Stingers victory over the Ottawa Blackjacks Monday in the Canadian Elite Basketball League Summer Series.

Moon scored 24 points while Baker added 20 to go with 14 rebounds in the victory, improving Edmonton’s record to 1-1. Mathieu Kamba also added 14 points, including the game-ending three-pointer in the fourth quarter.

READ MORE: Edmonton Stingers still planning for upcoming CEBL season despite COVID-19 crisis

Philip Scrubb led the Blackjacks (0-2) with 20 points and five assists in the loss. He was among four Blackjacks who scored at least 14 points in the loss. Philip’s brother, Thomas, added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Ottawa remains winless following losses to Edmonton and Guelph.

The Stingers will play the Hamilton Honey Badgers Wednesday, while the Blackjacks play the Fraser Valley Bandits on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the Edmonton Stingers.