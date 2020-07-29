Indwell breaks ground on 72-unit affordable housing project in London

Send this page to someone via email

Indwell has broken ground on a new affordable housing community in London’s Old East Village On Wednesday.

The site at 744 Dundas St. is the organization’s first construction project in London and features 72 units that are all disability accessible.

“We are focusing on deep affordability, and the rents will be geared to folks with disabilities,” Jeff Neven Executive Director at Indwell.

“we will be inviting folks we are looking for both affordability and a supportive community where they can set goals and thrive and flourish.”

Jeff Neven Executive Director at Indwell at the groundbreaking of Embassy Commons, a new affordable housing project in London, July 29, 2020. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Indwell is a Christian charity that is Ontario’s largest developer of new affordable houses, supporting more than 600 tenants to date.

Neven said all the units will be focused on those with a ‘deep need’ for affordability, priced in the range of $498.

Embassy Commons, named after the historic Embassy Hotel, will be a three-floor building with 67 one-bedroom apartments and five two-bedroom apartments all affordably priced.

To honour the history of the Embassy Hotel, a three-story image of a watercolour painting of the old building by artist Jamelie Hassan will be installed on the side of the building.

“Creating homes that people can afford and where they feel valued leads to transformation — of lives and communities,” Neven said.

Indwell’s said staff would also work with tenants to help solve problems, develop healthy relationships and connect to community resources.

“Nobody ever had hope in me but Indwell always had hope for me. Without Indwell Homes for Hope I have no idea where I would be today,” said Linda DeBruyn.

DeBruyn is currently a resident at Indwell’s first program, Woodfield Gate, 69, one-bedroom apartments they renovated in July 2019. She said with the help of the organization she is now able to look or a job and spend time with her family.

The entire building will also be built to Passive House standards ensuring its energy efficiency and low greenhouse gas emissions.

“We expect to achieve impressive energy and comfort results with readily available made-in Ontario products and pay attention to every detail along the way,” said James VanGurp, president of general contractor Graceview Enterprises.

The new units are expected to be finished by 2022 and will also house three rental units. The London Cycle Link will operate the Squeaky Wheel Bicycle Co-op, and the other units will house a local pharmacy and a new restaurant.

“Our move to the Embassy Commons is more than getting a storefront in a nice location. It’s the beginning of a long-term relationship with Indwell, an organization that has a deep understanding of bicycles as a powerful tool for building a better city,” Luci Patricio, board chair of the London Cycle Link said.

