Crime

Toronto police investigating multiple assaults in city’s west end

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Police said the first reported incident occurred on May 13.
Police said the first reported incident occurred on May 13. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say they are investigating multiple assaults in a west-end neighbourhood, with the first incident dating back to mid-May.

Police first issued a news release on Thursday, saying they had received reports of two assaults in the area of Roncesvalles and Howard Park avenues — one on July 20 and another the day after.

In the first incident, a man reportedly approached a 36-year-old woman and threw a soda at her before fleeing the area.

Read more: Toronto police investigate derogatory messages left around subway station

On July 21, a man approached a 33-year-old woman from behind and assaulted her before fleeing, police said.

Officers described the man as being five-foot-nine to five-foot-10 with black hair and an athletic build. He was wearing a surgical mask, running shoes and dark “athletic clothing.”

Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them and on Wednesday, officers issued a second release detailing four additional alleged assaults in the same area — three against women and one man.

Investigators now say they have received a report of an assault as far back as May 13 and as recently as Tuesday.

In each of the cases, a man is reported to have approached a victim and assaulted them.

The man was described as being five-foot-eight to five-foot-10, 25 to 40 years old, with black hair and a thin to medium build.

Police said he was wearing grey shorts, a grey t-shirt, and a black baseball cap in the most recent incident.

Officers said they’re investigating if the cases are connected and again are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

