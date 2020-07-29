Toronto police investigating multiple assaults in city’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are investigating multiple assaults in a west-end neighbourhood, with the first incident dating back to mid-May.

Police first issued a news release on Thursday, saying they had received reports of two assaults in the area of Roncesvalles and Howard Park avenues — one on July 20 and another the day after.

In the first incident, a man reportedly approached a 36-year-old woman and threw a soda at her before fleeing the area.

Read more: Toronto police investigate derogatory messages left around subway station

On July 21, a man approached a 33-year-old woman from behind and assaulted her before fleeing, police said.

Officers described the man as being five-foot-nine to five-foot-10 with black hair and an athletic build. He was wearing a surgical mask, running shoes and dark “athletic clothing.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them and on Wednesday, officers issued a second release detailing four additional alleged assaults in the same area — three against women and one man.

1:29 Whitby woman in life-threatening condition Whitby woman in life-threatening condition

Investigators now say they have received a report of an assault as far back as May 13 and as recently as Tuesday.

In each of the cases, a man is reported to have approached a victim and assaulted them.

The man was described as being five-foot-eight to five-foot-10, 25 to 40 years old, with black hair and a thin to medium build.

Police said he was wearing grey shorts, a grey t-shirt, and a black baseball cap in the most recent incident.

Officers said they’re investigating if the cases are connected and again are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement