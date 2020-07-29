Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Coronavirus: Journalists association condemns harassment at Quebec mask protests

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2020 5:17 pm
In this July 19 file photo, protesters gather downtown Montreal to protest against the new mandatory mask rule in Quebec.
In this July 19 file photo, protesters gather downtown Montreal to protest against the new mandatory mask rule in Quebec. Kwabena Oduro/Global News

The Canadian Association of Journalists is condemning harassment and intimidation of journalists covering anti-mask protests in Montreal and Quebec City last weekend.

In a statement, the association calls on police to sanction protesters who put journalists’ health and safety at risk.

Quebec has made masks mandatory on public transit and in indoor public spaces in recent weeks, and rallies opposing the move have drawn large crowds.

Read more: Coronavirus: Social media users more likely to believe false information, McGill study suggests

On Sunday, a reporter with the TVA network was hugged against her will by two unmasked protesters during a live report from an anti-mask protest in Quebec City. A Radio-Canada journalist covering the event also had insults hurled at him by protesters.

Trending Stories

A day earlier, another TVA reporter was subjected to profanity and threats while covering a Montreal protest.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Protesters march against mandatory masks outside premier’s Montreal office

The Journal de Quebec reported Wednesday that one of the two men who hugged Kariane Bourassa, the TVA reporter in Quebec City, has apologized and said he didn’t mean to intimidate her.

Also Wednesday, the newspaper reported that a 26-year-old man was arrested for alleged online threats against Bourassa.

Quebec provincial police would only say they arrested a man in his 20s in Quebec’s Laurentians region who was released on a promise to appear at a later date.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusHarassmentMontreal protestTVARadio-Canadaanti-maskCanadian Association of JournalistsAnti-mask ProtestJournalist safetyKariane Bourassa
Flyers
More weekly flyers