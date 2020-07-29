Driver charged following 2-vehicle collision on County Road 40 north of Norwood

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured following a two-vehicle collision east of Peterborough on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision at the intersection of County Road 40 and Webster Road, just a few kilometres north of Norwood.

According to Peterborough County OPP on scene, both drivers and several children in one of the vehicles were not hurt in the collision.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a two vehicle crash on County Road 40 and Webster Road in @Douro_Dummer #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/lX5uEqpTAi — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) July 29, 2020

OPP on scene said the driver of the northbound car has been charged with failure to signal for a turn.