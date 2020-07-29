Menu

Driver charged following 2-vehicle collision on County Road 40 north of Norwood

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 29, 2020 4:30 pm
No one was injured following a collision on County Road 40 just north of Norwood on Wednesday afternoon.
No one was injured following a two-vehicle collision east of Peterborough on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision at the intersection of County Road 40 and Webster Road, just a few kilometres north of Norwood.

Read more: SIU clear Peterborough police officer in October 2019 collision

According to Peterborough County OPP on scene, both drivers and several children in one of the vehicles were not hurt in the collision.

OPP on scene said the driver of the northbound car has been charged with failure to signal for a turn.

