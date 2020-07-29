Driver charged following 2-vehicle collision on County Road 40 north of Norwood

No one was injured following a two-vehicle collision east of Peterborough on Wednesday afternoon.
Around 3 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision at the intersection of County Road 40 and Webster Road, just a few kilometres north of Norwood.
According to Peterborough County OPP on scene, both drivers and several children in one of the vehicles were not hurt in the collision.
OPP on scene said the driver of the northbound car has been charged with failure to signal for a turn.
