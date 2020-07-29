Menu

Health

Judge who worked on Walkerton inquiry to lead Ontario long-term care homes commission

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2020 11:59 am
TORONTO – A high-profile judge who served as lead counsel for the Ontario government in the Walkerton inquiry says he will lead the province’s commission into the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on long-term care homes.

Frank Marrocco, an associate chief justice with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, announced today that he has agreed to chair the commission.

Coronavirus: Ford says Ontario has ‘come a long way’ in fixing long-term care
Ontario’s long-term care facilities have been hard hit by COVID-19, with 1,844 residents and eight staff members dying of the virus as of Wednesday.

Premier Doug Ford announced in late May that he would expedite the commission after soldiers who were deployed to several facilities detailed conditions the premier described as “horrific.”

Ford is set to announce more details about the commission this afternoon.

A spokeswoman for the premier declined to offer further details ahead of the news conference.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
