Judge who worked on Walkerton inquiry to lead Ontario long-term care homes commission

TORONTO – A high-profile judge who served as lead counsel for the Ontario government in the Walkerton inquiry says he will lead the province’s commission into the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on long-term care homes.

Frank Marrocco, an associate chief justice with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, announced today that he has agreed to chair the commission.

Ontario’s long-term care facilities have been hard hit by COVID-19, with 1,844 residents and eight staff members dying of the virus as of Wednesday.

Premier Doug Ford announced in late May that he would expedite the commission after soldiers who were deployed to several facilities detailed conditions the premier described as “horrific.”

Ford is set to announce more details about the commission this afternoon.

A spokeswoman for the premier declined to offer further details ahead of the news conference.