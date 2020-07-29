Thunderstorms possible across much of southwestern Ontario: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for much of southwestern Ontario, including London and Middlesex County, ahead of an eastward system.

The national weather agency expects thunderstorms to move through the region Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The statement covers the region stretching west to east from Sarnia to Niagara and south to Windsor.

Officials say “a few of these storms may contain wind gusts of 80 km/h” and that “torrential downpours, frequent lightning, and hail” are also possible.

In London, the forecast calls for a medium chance of precipitation and risk of thunderstorms until roughly 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Fog patches are also expected to develop overnight before dissipating Thursday morning.

Sunshine is expected for the rest of the workweek, but the holiday long weekend could see more stormy weather, with rain expected on Sunday and Monday.