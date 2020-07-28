Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

B.C. park closed over sighting of aggressive bear that bit 10-year-old girl

By Amy Judd Global News
North Vancouver park to stay closed temporarily after bear attack
Sections of the Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve will remain closed to the public this weekend after a black bear bit a young girl while she and her family were walking on the Rice Lake Loop trail Friday.

A B.C. park has been closed until further notice after an aggressive bear sighting.

At the request of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, Lynn Headwaters Regional Park was closed effective 7 a.m. on Tuesday until further notice.

Park staff believe the bear that was seen is the same one that bit a 10-year-old girl on July 24.

The girl was bitten on the leg in the North Vancouver’s Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve.

The service said the girl was walking along the Rice Lake Loop trail with her family around 3 p.m. when the incident happened.

Trending Stories

Read more: 10-year-old girl bitten by bear at popular North Vancouver park

A bystander was able to help scare the bear away.

Story continues below advertisement

The girl was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, BCCOS said, and no one else was injured in the incident.

10 year old girl injured in North Vancouver bear attack
10 year old girl injured in North Vancouver bear attack
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
North VancouverBearbear attackBC Conservation Officer ServiceLynn Headwaters Regional Parklynn headwaters park closednorth vancouver bear attackBear bites 10 year oldBear bites girlLynn Headwaters Regional Park closed
Flyers
More weekly flyers