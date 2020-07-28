B.C. park closed over sighting of aggressive bear that bit 10-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. park has been closed until further notice after an aggressive bear sighting.

At the request of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, Lynn Headwaters Regional Park was closed effective 7 a.m. on Tuesday until further notice.

Park staff believe the bear that was seen is the same one that bit a 10-year-old girl on July 24.

The girl was bitten on the leg in the North Vancouver’s Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve.

The service said the girl was walking along the Rice Lake Loop trail with her family around 3 p.m. when the incident happened.

A bystander was able to help scare the bear away.

The girl was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, BCCOS said, and no one else was injured in the incident.

