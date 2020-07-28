Police investigate ‘serious assault’ of several youths in southwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating a “serious assault” in southwest Calgary that left several youths injured earlier this month.

At around 9:30 p.m. on July 14, police said an altercation occurred between a group of youths and a group of 20 men believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, at the Griffith Woods Park, located near the Discovery Ridge Community Association.

During the incident, police said several youths were assaulted, threatened with firearms and one had his wallet stolen.

The victims suffered minor to serious injuries and one person was taken to hospital and has since been released, police said.

The suspects fled the scene on foot, in cars and on bikes. Police said no suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information on the incident, or who may have footage of the area is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

