Hit Netflix series ‘The Umbrella Academy’ has Edmonton connection

A popular Netflix series has a former Edmontonian at the helm.

Steve Blackman is the showrunner, creator, writer and executive producer of the series “The Umbrella Academy.”

“I loved growing up in Edmonton. I had a great childhood and my family is still there. I’m proud of my roots,” Blackman said. “I loved television. It was something I was so passionate about. I wasn’t afraid to try it, even though I had another career [in law].”

The Umbrella Academy, based on a comic book series of the same name, was ranked third on the list of Netflix’s most popular series releases in 2019.

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy is streaming beginning on July 31.

The show follows a group of adopted, super-powered misfits who are raised by an eccentric millionaire to become a team of superheroes.

Checking in with the cast of 'The Umbrella Academy'

Blackman recently signed a multi-year deal with the streaming company to produce and write other series and projects through his production company, Borderline Entertainment.

He said the first show he worked on was in Toronto, working on the Canadian TV series The Associates.

Blackman’s not the only Canadian behind the scenes. The series was shot in Hamilton, Ont., and has a mostly Canadian crew. As well, Nova Scotia’s Ellen Page is the lead character, Vanya Hargreeves.

“I’m working with an absolutely phenomenal cast. Going to work every day feels like such a joy. We’re all connected in many ways.”

Hamilton teen TJ McGibbon also appears in The Umbrella Academy as a young Vanya.

“All of those little details in the writing, we spend a lot of time thinking about. This show has a lot of different stories being told. We put a ton of Easter eggs in the show, alluding to Season 1 or things to come. The storytelling makes things that much better,” Blackman said.

Page and Blackman said they love working with other Canadians.

“I feel like there’s that weird Canadian thing, I don’t know how to describe it” laughed Page. Tweet This

“I think about [how we get to work with fellow Canadians] all the time. They are just lovely. We have the best crew,” Blackman said. “There’s no secret Canadian handshake yet, but we will work on that.”

