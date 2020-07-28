Manitoba reports 8th coronavirus death Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

An eighth Manitoban has died from COVID-19.

Health officials said Tuesday a man in his 70s from southern Manitoba who hadn’t yet been identified as a positive test is the virus’ latest victim in Manitoba.

The man was not hospitalized when he died, the province says.

The man is one of five new cases reported Tuesday. Manitoba’s total of lab-confirmed and probable known cases since March now sits at 405.

The other four new cases include two people in the east Interlake, one Winnipeg, and one person from the Prairie Mountain Health region.

