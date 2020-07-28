Menu

Health

Manitoba reports 8th coronavirus death Tuesday

By Shane Gibson Global News
Health officials said Tuesday a man in his 70s from southern Manitoba has died from COVID-19. He is the eighth Manitoba to die of the virus.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP

An eighth Manitoban has died from COVID-19.

Health officials said Tuesday a man in his 70s from southern Manitoba who hadn’t yet been identified as a positive test is the virus’ latest victim in Manitoba.

The man was not hospitalized when he died, the province says.

Story continues below advertisement

The man is one of five new cases reported Tuesday.  Manitoba’s total of lab-confirmed and probable known cases since March now sits at 405.

The other four new cases include two people in the east Interlake, one Winnipeg, and one person from the Prairie Mountain Health region.

–More to come.

 

