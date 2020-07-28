Man sent to hospital following serious assault in Kingston, suspect still at large: police

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are currently looking for a suspect after a serious assault in downtown Kingston.

Police say an assault took place around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the Division and Pine streets area.

A man was sent to Kingston General Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they believe the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Kingston police’s major crimes unit is currently looking for the person responsible. Police are requesting that drivers remain away from the area while they investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston police at 613-549-4660. You can also provide tips anonymously by calling their general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

