Crash in City of Kawartha Lakes leads to impaired driving charge: OPP

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces impaired driving charges following a crash north of Lindsay on Friday night.

According to OPP, officers investigated a crash that occurred on Snug Harbour Road, off Highway 36, around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the driver was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay with minor injuries.

The investigation determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Kody Kearley, 30, was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired with a drug-alcohol concentration over 80, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited and failure to comply with a release order.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 1, OPP said Tuesday.

