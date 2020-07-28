China suspends Hong Kong extradition agreements with Canada, U.K. and Australia

China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Hong Kong’s government would suspend agreements on mutual assistance for criminal matters, including extradition, with Britain, Canada and Australia.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing that the three countries’ decision to suspend extradition agreements with Hong Kong over a new security law for the city constituted a gross interference in China’s internal affairs.
