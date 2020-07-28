Menu

World

China suspends Hong Kong extradition agreements with Canada, U.K. and Australia

By Staff Reuters
China warns of additional action in response to Canada suspending Hong Kong extradition treaty
ABOVE: China warns of additional action in response to Canada suspending Hong Kong extradition treaty.

China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Hong Kong’s government would suspend agreements on mutual assistance for criminal matters, including extradition, with Britain, Canada and Australia.

READ MORE: Hong Kong ‘very disappointed’ over Canada’s suspension of extradition treaty, officials say

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing that the three countries’ decision to suspend extradition agreements with Hong Kong over a new security law for the city constituted a gross interference in China’s internal affairs.

More to come

© 2020 Reuters
