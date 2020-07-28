Man found dead with gunshot wounds inside Jeep in Markham, police say

York Regional Police say a 33-year-old man was found dead inside of a Jeep that struck a pole early Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to intersection of Brimley Road and Denison Street at around 3:30 a.m.
Police said the victim was found inside the vehicle, that had crashed into a pole, with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.
The homicide unit is investigating the incident and are asking any witnesses or anyone with video to contact police.
Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.
