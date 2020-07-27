Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by motorcycle in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in serious condition after being hit by a motorcycle that briefly left the scene of the collision in Mississauga Monday evening, Peel Regional Police say.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Erindale Station Road and Dundas Street West just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

The spokesperson said it reported the pedestrian was potentially crossing on a red light when they were struck, adding the motorcycle may have been speeding at the time.

They alleged the driver left the scene and returned a short time later. The spokesperson said they were later taken into custody.

As of Monday night, it wasn’t clear what, if any, charges the driver might face as investigators were still at the scene gathering evidence.

Update:

Motorcycle returned to scene in police custody. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 28, 2020

