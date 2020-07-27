Menu

World

Woman killed in possible shark attack off Maine coast: officials

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 27, 2020 8:44 pm
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2005, file photo, lobster boats are tied to their moorings at Bailey Island, Maine. The state Marine Patrol says a woman has been killed in an apparent shark attack off the coast of Maine, a rare occurrence that has only been recorded once before in the state by an unprovoked shark. Marine Patrol says a witness saw the woman swimming Monday, July 27, 2020, off the shore of Bailey Island when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack.
A woman was killed in an apparent shark attack off the coast of Maine on Monday, a rare occurrence that has only been recorded once before in the state by an unprovoked shark.

Maine Marine Patrol said a witness saw the woman swimming off the shore of Bailey Island when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack.

Read more: Filmmaker shooting shark documentary attacked by suspected shark on day off

Two kayakers helped the person get to shore, and an ambulance provided further assistance, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, Marine Patrol said.

The name of the woman was not available on Monday.

Read more: 15-year-old surfer killed by shark in Australia: police

There has only been one recorded unprovoked shark attack in Maine, New England shark expert James Sulikowski told the Portland Press Herald. Sulikowski, who researches for Arizona State University, said it’s possible the shark mistook the person for food.

The state Marine Patrol is urging swimmers and boaters to use caution near Bailey Island and to avoid swimming near schooling fish or seals.

Shark attacks nine-year-old girl in Florida
Shark attacks nine-year-old girl in Florida
© 2020 The Canadian Press
