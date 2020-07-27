Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Wage subsidy extension, disability grant for COVID-19 to face Senate vote

By Staff The Canadian Press
Coronavirus: Heated debate in Parliament as Liberals look to extend wage subsidy program
WATCH: Heated debate in Parliament as Liberals look to extend wage subsidy program
The Senate is meeting today to vote on extending the federal government’s emergency wage subsidy for employers hit hard by COVID-19.
Trending Stories
The package passed by the House of Commons last week also includes one-time payments for people with disabilities facing higher expenses, and extensions to legal deadlines for some court matters that the pandemic has made hard or impossible to meet.

Read more: Revamped coronavirus wage subsidy program might help more businesses, industry says

The extension to the wage-subsidy program is the core of the Liberal government’s plan to help the economy back into shape through the fall, assisting employers with labour costs so they can operate even if business is slow.The bill would increase the maximum support available to the hardest-hit employers, but start scaling back subsidies until ending them in December.
Coronavirus: Canada to extend emergency wage subsidy program into December
Coronavirus: Canada to extend emergency wage subsidy program into December
The special sitting is also a chance for Conservatives and other senators critical of the Liberal government to criticize its handling of the months-long crisis.That especially includes the aborted decision to hand management of a student-volunteering program to the WE organization.
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus canadaCOVIDHouse of Commonscovid canadawage subsidyCanada Wage Subsidywage subsidy programwage subsidy extensioncanadian wage subsidywage subsidy program extended
Flyers
More weekly flyers