Health

No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Monday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 12:21 pm
Three active cases remain in New Brunswick and provincial health officials are reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The province says 51,244 tests have been completed and there are currently no New Brunswickers in hospital due to the novel coronavirus.

In total, the province has confirmed 170 cases and has seen 165 recoveries.

Read more: COVID-19 stalls fundraising for Saint John church renovations

There have been two deaths in the province resulting from COVID-19 complications, both in the Fredericton area.

The entire province is now in the yellow stage of its reopening and continues to be part of the Atlantic bubble.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

