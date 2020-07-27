42 active COVID-19 cases remain in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health announced Monday that 42 active COVID-19 cases remain in the area including 14 people who remain in hospital.

The agency says that another 16 people have been cleared of the virus since Friday’s update, bringing the total number of resolved cases to 1,223.

The outbreak that was declared at PeopleCare Hilltop Manor in Cambridge on July 13 is now over.

A second outbreak, which began last week at Columbia Forest Long Term Care in Waterloo, continues. A staff member at the nursing home has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Six more people have tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday’s update, bringing the total number of cases in Waterloo Region to 1,384.

Two of the six cases involved people who had travelled while the others were attributed to community spread.

No new COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in Waterloo Region since July 17 leaving the death toll at 119.

The provincial government reported 119 new positive tests for the coronavirus, bringing the province-wide total to 38,799.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 76 of the new cases — or nearly 64 per cent — are among those under 40.

One new death was also announced on Monday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,764.

