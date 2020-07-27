Menu

Crime

Body of missing Scarborough man found in Minden Lake: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 1:18 pm
Robert Smith, of Scarborough, was last seen Wednesday in Minden. OPP say his body was discovered Sunday night in the water.
Robert Smith, of Scarborough, was last seen Wednesday in Minden. OPP say his body was discovered Sunday night in the water. OPP

OPP say the search for a missing Scarborough man ended Sunday night after his body was located in the water in the Minden area

Last week, the OPP joined the Toronto Police Service in the search for Robert Smith, 55, who was last seen on Wednesday, July 22 in Minden Hills.

Read more: OPP searching for missing Scarborough man in Minden area

Police say Smith’s motorcycle was found in an overflow parking lot off of Horseshoe Lake Road, about eight kilometres north of the village of Minden, which runs along Minden Lake.

Police launched a search using ground, aerial and marine units.

According to Sgt. Jason Folz of the OPP’s Central Region, on Sunday around 5:30 p.m., a resident reported a body in water in the north end of Minden Lake.

OPP say the body was identified as Smith’s.

“He was located deceased in the water last evening when a member of the public noticed him floating near their dock,” Folz told Global News Peterborough.

Investigators do not suspect foul play in this death investigation.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto.

