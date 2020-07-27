At least 3 shot in Brampton, Peel police say

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say at least three people were shot in Brampton early Monday.

Police said officers responded to a weapons call just before 6 a.m. in the area of Castlemore Road and Julian Drive.

Police spokesperson const. Heather Cannon said officers arrived on scene and found three people with gunshot wounds.

Peel paramedics said five people were assessed on scene. Two were transported to a trauma centre and two to local hospital. A fifth patient was picked up by a friend or family member, but it is unclear if they went to a hospital or not.

It is unclear if all five were shot.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Julian Drive is closed between Castlemore Road and Fitzpatrick Drive for the investigation.

SHOTS FIRED

– Julian Dr / Fitzpatrick Dr #Brampton

– 3 people located with gunshot wounds

– #PRP onscene attempting to locate any further victims

– Julian Dr/Castlemore & Julian/Fitzpatrick have been shut

down

– Awaiting further information

– R/C 5:54am

– 20-0236832 pic.twitter.com/n7rmZunhOk — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 27, 2020