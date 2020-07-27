Menu

Crime

At least 3 shot in Brampton, Peel police say

By Jessica Patton Global News
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say at least three people were shot in Brampton early Monday.

Police said officers responded to a weapons call just before 6 a.m. in the area of Castlemore Road and Julian Drive.

Police spokesperson const. Heather Cannon said officers arrived on scene and found three people with gunshot wounds.

Read more: 2 men rushed to hospital after shooting in East York

Peel paramedics said five people were assessed on scene. Two were transported to a trauma centre and two to local hospital. A fifth patient was picked up by a friend or family member, but it is unclear if they went to a hospital or not.

It is unclear if all five were shot.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Julian Drive is closed between Castlemore Road and Fitzpatrick Drive for the investigation.

