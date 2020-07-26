Menu

Crime

Man charged with murder after woman found dead in North Grenville residence

By Jennifer Basa Global News
Posted July 26, 2020 6:08 pm
Jennifer Basa / Global News

The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a murder on Friday night in North Grenville, near Kemptville.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, OPP responded to a call at a residence on County Road 18, where officers found the victim, 63-year-old Karen Gottschalk-Millar of Ottawa.

The suspect, Kyle Pflieger, 32, of North Grenville, was arrested at the scene and is charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of assaulting a peace officer, police say.

The accused was being held pending a bail hearing on Sunday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville.

On Sunday, the OPP said the investigation is still ongoing and that more details will be provided at a later date.

Family, friends speak out after Kingston, Ont. mother killed in alleged domestic attack

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Grenville County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. People who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where callers may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

More to come.

