Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting a new case of COVID-19

By STAFF The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2020 3:32 pm
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball at the swearing-in of his cabinet of the minority Liberal government, at Government House in St. John’s on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball at the swearing-in of his cabinet of the minority Liberal government, at Government House in St. John’s on Thursday, May 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19, bringing the number of active cases in the province to four.

The provincial health authorities said in a statement Sunday that the new case is a woman between the ages of 20 and 39 in the Central Health region.

The woman, who is self-isolating, is a close contact of a previously reported case of the virus.

Read more: N.L. government, Inuit leaders agree to delay residential schools apology due to COVID-19

“Contact tracing by public health officials is underway. Everyone considered a close contact is being advised to quarantine,” the statement said.

Three cases of COVID-19 were reported in Newfoundland and Labrador last week, two of which were travel-related.

A man in his 20s, who had returned from Ontario, tested positive for COVID-19 in the Central Health region, public health officials said on July 21.

The next day, a close contact of that man – a woman under the age of 20 – also tested positive.

Read more: Newfoundland and Labrador deficit soars to $2.1 billion for fiscal 2020-21

On Friday, the province said a woman in her 20s had tested positive for the virus after returning to the province from Southeast Asia.

Newfoundland and Labrador has reported 266 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Three people have died, and 259 people are considered recovered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2020.

