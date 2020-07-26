Man arrested after security guards bitten in Brandon

Send this page to someone via email

Brandon police arrested a man after police say he assaulted two security guards by biting them.

Police say it started shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday when police were called to help security guards at the Town Centre.

Investigators say a man was asked to leave because he was being disruptive but he refused and started to fight with the security guards.

Police say during the struggle he assaulted two staff members by biting them and he also had a large hunting knife hidden in his clothing.

The man was arrested and will appear in court on charges of assault, assault causing bodily harm and carrying a concealed weapon.

