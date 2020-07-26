Menu

Crime

Man arrested after security guards bitten in Brandon

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted July 26, 2020 2:12 pm
Global News / File

Brandon police arrested a man after police say he assaulted two security guards by biting them.

Police say it started shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday when police were called to help security guards at the Town Centre.

Read more: Brandon homeowner catches suspect who broke into garage: police

Investigators say a man was asked to leave because he was being disruptive but he refused and started to fight with the security guards.

Police say during the struggle he assaulted two staff members by biting them and he also had a large hunting knife hidden in his clothing.

The man was arrested and will appear in court on charges of assault, assault causing bodily harm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Drugs, weapons and cash seized in Brandon raid
Drugs, weapons and cash seized in Brandon raid
