Crime

Man charged with murder in disappearance of Sarah Foord in northern B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 26, 2020 1:30 pm
The remains of Sarah Foord (left) were found Friday. Police say John Keyler (right) has now been charged with murder.
The remains of Sarah Foord (left) were found Friday. Police say John Keyler (right) has now been charged with murder. RCMP

The search for a missing B.C. woman reached a tragic conclusion, Sunday, with police confirming the death of Sarah Foord.

A 35-year-old man, believed to be her boyfriend, has been charged with murder in the case.

Foord was reported missing in Fort St. John on July 10, and police said the possibility of foul play was a factor in the investigation.

RCMP say that Foord’s remains were found in a remote area about 75 north kilometres of Fort St. John.

Mounties said that the BC Prosecution Service approved one count of second-degree murder against John Wendell Keyler on Saturday.

The couple were in a relationship, and police had initially believed Foord may have been with Keyler when she vanished. Keyler was later located without Foord.

Keyler is in police custody and is due in court on Tuesday.

The extensive investigation, which was led by the BC RCMP’s North District Major Crime Unit included support from the Fort St. John and Surrey RCMP, forensic and K9 units and police from across B.C. and Alberta.

