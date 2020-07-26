Menu

Health

New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases Sunday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted July 26, 2020 11:51 am
A New Brunswick logo is shown during a press conference in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Monday February 17, 2020.
A New Brunswick logo is shown during a press conference in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Monday February 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

New Brunswick health officials are reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Currently, there are three active cases in the province.

In total, the province has had 170 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 165 recoveries.

N.B. Nurses union says casual staffing in long-term care homes ‘dangerous’
N.B. Nurses union says casual staffing in long-term care homes ‘dangerous’

The province says 51,032 tests for the virus have been completed and there are currently no New Brunswickers in hospital due to COVID-19.

There have been two deaths in the province resulting from COVID-19 complications, both in Zone 5.

Read more: U.S.-linked salmonella outbreak leads to 59 cases across 5 provinces

The entire province is now in the yellow stage of its reopening and continues to be part of the Atlantic bubble.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Atlantic provinces without self-isolation.

You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickPandemicPublic healthBlaine HiggsFace MasksReopeningNBN.B.atlantic bubble
