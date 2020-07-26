2 men rushed to hospital after shooting in East York

Toronto police say two men were rushed to hospital after a shooting in East York Sunday.
Police said officers responded to a call about a shooting on Dawes Road near Victoria Park Avenue just after 1:45 a.m.
Officers arrived on scene and found two men with gunshot wounds in an apartment.
Both were transported to a trauma centre.
The investigation is ongoing.
Investigators said they are looking for multiple suspects.
