Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Zuckerberg, Bezos among tech leaders to testify before U.S. Congress on antitrust

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 25, 2020 2:58 pm
Google, Facebook facing investigations
WATCH: Google, Facebook facing investigations

Four Big Tech CEOs — Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Apple’s Tim Cook — will answer for their companies’ practices before Congress at a hearing Wednesday by the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust.

The panel has conducted a bipartisan investigation over the past year of the tech giants’ market dominance and their effect on consumers.

It’s the first such congressional review of the tech industry.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario nurse under investigation over anti-mask, conspiracy theory Facebook posts

It has aimed to determine whether existing competition policies and century-old antitrust laws are adequate or if new legislation and more funding for enforcement are needed.

The four CEOs are expected to testify remotely.

Story continues below advertisement

The hearing originally was set for Monday. It was rescheduled to allow lawmakers who are committee members to participate in commemorations at the U.S. Capitol on Monday and Tuesday for Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights icon and longtime Georgia congressman who died July 17.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
FacebookAppleGoogleAmazonMark ZuckerbergTim CookJeff BezosUS CongressSundar PichaiFacebook Apple Google Amazon antitrust investigationtech antitrust investigationUS congress antitrust
Flyers
More weekly flyers