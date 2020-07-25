Widow of slain Toronto police officer saddened by sudden death of horse named after late husband

Sgt. Ryan Russell’s widow Christine tells Global News she is saddened and shocked by the news of the death of Toronto police mount “Russell.”

“I received the call from Chief Saunders and I could hear the sadness in his voice,” Christine Russell said in an email statement Saturday morning.

“It was certainly unexpected and brought a wave of emotions rushing back.” Tweet This

The Toronto Police Service announced Friday that the 10-year-old Clydesdale was found in his stall in the Mounted Unit around 2 p.m. but a cause of death has yet to be determined.

“Russell” joined the service in October 2016 and measured 17 hands high. The horse was named in honour of Ryan Russell, who died in the line of duty on Jan. 12, 2011, after he was struck by a snowplow on Avenue Road near Davenport Avenue. Richard Kachkar, the man driving the snowplow which he had stolen earlier that morning, was charged with first-degree murder. In March 2013, Kachkar was found not criminally responsible for the crime due to a mental disorder.

Story continues below advertisement

In July 2018 and again in August 2019, the Ontario Review Board (ORB), which has been overseeing Kachkar’s case since he was acquitted of the murder, granted him a conditional discharge. That discharge meant Kachkar was allowed to live in the community with conditions.

Christine said after an online hearing at Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences on July 9, Kachkar was granted an absolute discharge on July 17 from the ORB, which means the patient is released without any restrictions.

“It has been a very tough month learning that last week Kachkar received an absolute discharge, and now Russell has passed suddenly. I am devastated for the officers in the mounted unit and those who worked so closely with Ryan,” she wrote.

“This is another reminder of a great hero who lost his life too soon. Thank you Russell for the honour and legacy bestowed to Ryan and his family. May you rest in pastures, beautiful boy.”